Volkswagen to Set up Venture Capital Fund in Decarbonization Push

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG said on Tuesday
it planned to set up a venture capital fund, which would
initially invest 300 million euros ($355.14 million) in
decarbonization projects and start-ups.
"Decarbonization will make many things more affordable, not
more expensive," Herbert Diess, chief executive officer of
Volkswagen, said in a LinkedIn https://bit.ly/38NnhyZ post,
adding that reducing carbon dioxide is possible without
sacrificing the standard of living.
"Carbon capturing to remove the CO2 is feasible, but not yet
on scale and it is still very expensive," Diess added.
In a bid to make battery-powered cars affordable for the
masses and younger generations, Volkswagen on Monday unveiled a
fully electric small car, ID LIFE, to be launched in 2025. (https://reut.rs/3DZh0yO)
($1 = 0.8447 euros)
