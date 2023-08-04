Tim Cook Refuses to Showboat on AI

Google parent Alphabet mentioned artificial intelligence 90 times on its second-quarter earnings call last week. Microsoft, 73 times. Meta, 62 times.

Even grocery store chain Kroger brought up AI eight times on the company’s earnings call in June.

By comparison, Apple CEO Tim Cook remarked on AI just once on the tech giant’s earnings call Thursday, and that was only because he was prodded to, MarketWatch reports.

Cook did not discuss artificial intelligence once, until an analyst asked about it during the question-and-answer portion of the call.

Cook explained that AI has, in fact, been integral to Apple’s products for year—but that Apple will not be touting its use of AI until it has a specific product or service to offer.

“If you take a step back, we view AI and machine learning as core fundamental technologies that are integral to virtually every product that we build,” Cook replied.

Apple is using AI in live voicemail, digital voice replication and automatic crash or fall detection.

Forrester principal analyst Dipanjan Catterjee commented, “Apple’s reticence in being dragged into the AI hype is on-brand. A maniacal focus on what Apple does for its customers and not how it does it is rooted so deeply in the brand’s DNA.”