×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: apple | tim cook | ai | earnings call

Tim Cook Refuses to Showboat on AI

Tim Cook Refuses to Showboat on AI
Tim Cook arrives for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, June 22, 2023, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By    |   Friday, 04 August 2023 03:36 PM EDT

Google parent Alphabet mentioned artificial intelligence 90 times on its second-quarter earnings call last week. Microsoft, 73 times. Meta, 62 times.

Even grocery store chain Kroger brought up AI eight times on the company’s earnings call in June.

By comparison, Apple CEO Tim Cook remarked on AI just once on the tech giant’s earnings call Thursday, and that was only because he was prodded to, MarketWatch reports.

Cook did not discuss artificial intelligence once, until an analyst asked about it during the question-and-answer portion of the call.

Cook explained that AI has, in fact, been integral to Apple’s products for year—but that Apple will not be touting its use of AI until it has a specific product or service to offer.

“If you take a step back, we view AI and machine learning as core fundamental technologies that are integral to virtually every product that we build,” Cook replied.

Apple is using AI in live voicemail, digital voice replication and automatic crash or fall detection.

Forrester principal analyst Dipanjan Catterjee commented, “Apple’s reticence in being dragged into the AI hype is on-brand. A maniacal focus on what Apple does for its customers and not how it does it is rooted so deeply in the brand’s DNA.”

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Google parent Alphabet mentioned artificial intelligence 90 times on its second-quarter earnings call last week. Microsoft, 73 times. Meta, 62 times.
apple, tim cook, ai, earnings call
207
2023-36-04
Friday, 04 August 2023 03:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved