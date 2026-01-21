WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: apple | siri | ai | iphone

Apple to Revamp Siri as a Built-In Chatbot

Apple to Revamp Siri as a Built-In Chatbot
(Sven Hoppe/AP)

Wednesday, 21 January 2026 03:42 PM EST

Apple plans to revamp Siri later this year by ⁠turning the digital assistant into the company's first artificial intelligence chatbot, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.

The chatbot, code named Campos, will be embedded deeply into the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating ‍systems and will replace the current Siri interface, ‍the report said, citing people familiar with the plan.

Siri's revamp is a crucial part of ⁠Apple's strategy to catch up to its Big Tech peers in the AI race after its initial "Apple Intelligence" rollout ​in 2024 met with lukewarm reception.

Earlier this month, Apple struck a deal with Google to use its Gemini models to power ‍Siri, in a major win for the Alphabet-owned firm that also ⁠has its own line of smartphones.

Campos will run a higher-end version of the custom Google model, comparable to Gemini 3, that is known internally as Apple Foundation Models version 11, ⁠according to the report.

The ​chatbot capabilities will ⁠come later in the year and Campos, which will have both voice- ‍and typing-based modes, will be the primary new addition to Apple's upcoming operating systems, ‌the report said.

Separately, the Information on Wednesday reported Apple is developing an AI-powered wearable pin that is equipped with multiple ⁠cameras, a ​speaker, microphones and ‍wireless charging. The device could be released as early as 2027, the report said.

Apple did not ‍immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on both the reports.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Apple plans to revamp Siri later this year by ⁠turning the digital assistant into the company's first artificial intelligence chatbot, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.
apple, siri, ai, iphone
237
2026-42-21
Wednesday, 21 January 2026 03:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved