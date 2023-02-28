iPhone 'Clean Energy Charging' Irks Users

iPhones now automatically revert to “Clean Energy Charging,” whereby they will only permit a phone to charge when lower carbon-emitting electricity is available — and the new feature is infuriating Apple users.



Included on Apple iPhone iOS 16.1, released on Oct. 24, 2022, Clean Energy Charging is only now beginning to annoy users, who have become aware of their phones charging much more slowly in recent weeks, the New York Post reports.



Users of the ubiquitous Apple iPhone are spewing their grievances all over social media.



One user sarcastically tweeted he wanted to turn off the default feature in order to leave the biggest carbon footprint possible. Another asked if there was a way to charge an iPhone with coal- or diesel-generated electricity.



Those who succeeded in turning off Clean Energy Charging say their iPhones sent them a message informing them the feature reduces the world’s carbon footprint. Some received a dispatch saying that deactivating the green energy function will hasten the aging of their phone battery.



To turn off Clean Energy Charging, users need to go into the phone’s settings and click on “Battery.” The drop-down “Battery Health & Charging” will then allow a user to turn off “Clean Energy Charging.”



However, the function is also embedded into iPhones’ optimized battery charging, programmed to learn a user’s charging habits.



Apple says iPhones owned by users with various charging habits will not automatically revert to Clean Energy Charging. The function also shuts off, Apple says, when the iPhone detects a user is traveling.