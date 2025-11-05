Apple to Use Google's AI Model to Overhaul Siri

Apple plans to use a 1.2 trillion parameter artificial intelligence model developed by Google to help power an overhaul of the Siri voice assistant, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.

After an extensive evaluation, the companies are finalizing a deal that would have Apple pay about $1 billion a year for access to Google's technology, the report said.

The iPhone maker will use Google's Gemini model as a stopgap until its own systems are ready, Bloomberg said. The model's 1.2 trillion parameters, a measure of AI model complexity, would dwarf Apple's current systems.

Apple and Alphabet did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.