WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: apple | google ai | siri

Apple to Use Google's AI Model to Overhaul Siri

Apple to Use Google's AI Model to Overhaul Siri
(AP)

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 02:58 PM EST

Apple plans to use a 1.2 trillion parameter artificial intelligence model developed by Google to help power an overhaul of the Siri voice assistant, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.

After an extensive evaluation, the companies are finalizing a deal that would have Apple pay about $1 billion a year for access to Google's technology, the report said.

The iPhone maker will use Google's Gemini model as a stopgap until its own systems are ready, Bloomberg said. The model's 1.2 trillion parameters, a measure of AI model complexity, would dwarf Apple's current systems.

Apple and Alphabet did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Apple plans to use a 1.2 trillion parameter artificial intelligence model developed by Google to help power an overhaul of the Siri voice assistant, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.
apple, google ai, siri
103
2025-58-05
Wednesday, 05 November 2025 02:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved