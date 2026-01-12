Apple Turns to Gemini AI to Power Siri, AI Products

Apple is turning to Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models to power the next generation of Siri and other AI-driven features across its products, marking a major shift for the iPhone maker as it ramps up its long-awaited push into generative AI, CNBC reported.

Apple and Google confirmed Monday that they have entered into a multiyear partnership under which Apple’s future AI systems — known as Apple Intelligence — will be built on Google’s Gemini models.

The revamped Siri, expected to roll out later this year, will be among the first major features to use the technology.

Apple currently partners with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Siri and Apple Intelligence for complex queries that require broader world knowledge.

Apple told CNBC it is not making changes to that arrangement, though it remains unclear how Gemini and ChatGPT will coexist long term within Apple’s ecosystem.

“After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models,” Google said in a statement.

The companies said Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and its Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, while maintaining Apple’s existing privacy standards.

The deal formalizes months of speculation about Apple’s AI strategy.

Bloomberg reported last summer that Apple was in early talks with Google about using a custom version of Gemini to upgrade Siri, a project Apple had delayed after initially promising new AI features in 2025.

Apple has largely stayed on the sidelines of the AI boom that followed the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022, while rivals like Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Google poured billions into AI models and infrastructure.

The pressure has been building on Apple to modernize Siri, which has lagged competitors in conversational AI.

The partnership is also a significant win for Google, signaling growing confidence in its AI efforts.

Google recently released an upgraded version of Gemini to strong reviews, and its cloud business has signed a surge of billion-dollar AI deals over the past year. Alphabet briefly surpassed Apple in market value last week for the first time since 2019.

Apple declined to disclose financial terms of the agreement. Google referred questions to the joint statement.

For consumers, the deal means Apple’s most recognizable AI product — Siri — will soon rely on Google’s underlying technology, a notable development given the companies’ long-standing rivalry.

The first Gemini-powered Apple Intelligence features are expected to arrive later this year.