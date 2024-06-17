WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: apple | buy now | pay later

Apple to Discontinue 'Buy Now, Pay Later' in US

Apple to Discontinue 'Buy Now, Pay Later' in US
(AP)

Monday, 17 June 2024 04:26 PM EDT

Apple Monday said it will discontinue its "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) service in the United States as it launches a new loan program.

Users will be able to access installment loans offered through credit, debit cards and lenders when checking out with Apple Pay, starting later this year, the company said in a statement.

"This solution will enable us to bring flexible payments to more users, in more places across the globe in collaboration with Apple Pay-enabled banks and lenders," the company said.

The existing users of the BNPL service, Apple Pay Later, with open loans will still be able to manage and pay them via the Wallet app, the company said.

Apple Pay Later was unveiled to select users in March last year, allowing users to split purchases into four payments spread over six weeks with no interest or fees.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Apple Monday said it will discontinue its "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) service in the United States as it launches a new loan program. Users will be able to access installment loans offered through credit, debit cards and lenders when checking out with Apple Pay, starting...
apple, buy now, pay later
142
2024-26-17
Monday, 17 June 2024 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved