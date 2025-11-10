WATCH TV LIVE

Apple Delays Next Version of iPhone Air

(AP)

Monday, 10 November 2025 04:14 PM EST

Apple will not release the next version of the iPhone Air in the fall of 2026 as previously planned, amid weak sales, the Information reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company launched the iPhone Air in 2025 as a thinner and lighter alternative within its flagship iPhone portfolio. The model, with a slim design, came with some trade-offs in terms of battery size and camera features.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Analysts said demand for the iPhone Air has been weaker than originally anticipated.

In October, the company said the iPhone Air would be available for pre-order in China, following regulatory approval for eSIM services by those telecom operators.

The iPhone Air is being sold in China without a physical SIM tray, supporting only eSIM connectivity.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
142
Newsmax Media, Inc.

