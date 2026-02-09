WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: apollo capital management | xai | ai chips

Apollo, xAI Near $3.4 Billion Deal to Fund AI Chips

Apollo, xAI Near $3.4 Billion Deal to Fund AI Chips
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 09 February 2026 11:02 AM EST

Apollo Global Management is close to finalizing a roughly $3.4 billion loan to an investment vehicle that plans to buy Nvidia chips and lease them to Elon Musk's xAI, The Information reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Less than a week ago, Musk announced that SpaceX acquired the artificial intelligence company he also leads in a deal that values the rocket and satellite company at $1 trillion and the AI outfit at $250 billion.

Big tech companies are expected to spend more than $600 billion this year to buy advanced chips and build out massive data centers needed to deploy and train AI systems.

The investment could be finalized as soon as this week and Valor Equity Partners, a longtime investor in Musk's companies, is arranging the deal, the report said.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Apollo Global Management is close to finalizing a roughly $3.4 billion loan to an investment vehicle that plans to buy Nvidia chips and lease them to Elon Musk's xAI, The Information reported Monday.
apollo capital management, xai, ai chips
134
2026-02-09
Monday, 09 February 2026 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved