WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: anheuser-busch | sales | bud light | boycott

Anheuser-Busch's US Retail Sales Fall 13.7% in Q1

Anheuser-Busch's US Retail Sales Fall 13.7% in Q1
A can of Bud Light beer with Super Bowl LVIII logo, in front of Allegiant Stadium featuring San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs logos, in Las Vegas, ahead of the Super Bowl. (Paul Jasienski/AP)

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 04:54 PM EDT

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares rose more than 5% on Wednesday, in response to a strong first-quarter performance and anticipated relief from the impact of an ongoing U.S. Bud Light boycott.

The world's largest brewer reported a 2.6% rise in revenues, in line with expectations, and better-than-forecast EBITDA and volumes, including in North America, its largest region by revenues, analysts said.

A-B Inbev's sales in the U.S. were down 9.1%, however, with sales to retailers in America dropping by 13.7%, primarily due to the Bud Light boycott.

AB Inbev sales in the United States have been hit hard by a consumer boycott of Bud Light that knocked it from the top spot as the best-selling U.S. beer.

The company, which makes Stella Artois and Corona beer, said it had record volumes in some of its markets, including Brazil and South Africa. EBITDA, meanwhile, grew 5.4%, well ahead of the 1.9% expected by analysts.

Its shares hit their highest level since February, putting them among the biggest gainers on the pan-European STOXX 600 .

"We are encouraged by our results to start the year," Chief Executive Michel Doukeris said.

"ABI has got its (likely) hardest quarter of 2024 out of the way with little to no bruises," Barclays analyst Laurence Whyatt said. "Bud Light continues to weigh on results, but this is the last quarter to face a significant impact."

The boycott is related to a conservative backlash against a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

It began about a year ago, which means that the three months to end-March should be the final quarter of real pain for AB InBev in terms of tough comparatives.

Sales figures from a year ago will include the boycott from here on out, making the comparatives less painful.

All brewers are set for margin expansion as price rises for key supplies from barley to aluminum slow.

Rivals Heineken and Carlsberg also produced solid first-quarter results.

AB InBev reported a 5.4% increase in normalized EBITDA to almost $5 billion. The company said it expects full-year EBITDA to grow in line with its medium-term outlook of between 4% and 8%.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares rose more than 5% on Wednesday, in response to a strong first-quarter performance and anticipated relief from the impact of an ongoing U.S. Bud Light boycott.
anheuser-busch, sales, bud light, boycott
354
2024-54-08
Wednesday, 08 May 2024 04:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved