Amtrak Using Eminent Domain to Seize DC's Union Station Union Station, Washington, D.C. (Dreamstime)





The historically landmarked station, owned by the United States, is leased and operated by other entities, the biggest of which is Union Station Investco LLC (USI), whose rights through holding company Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp., extend through 2084. Amrak leases only 13.4% of the station from USI for its railroad operations.



Amtrak tried, unsuccessfully, to purchase its leasing rights from USI on April 6 for $250 million, with a deadline of April 13 for a response from USI.



Amtrak paid the court that $250 million escrow on Thursday, which Amtrak determined was "just compensation," as assessed by an independent real estate appraiser that Amtrak hired.



$10 Billion Expansion



Amtrak's end goal is to oversee $10 billion in repairs and capital expansion for the 425,000-square-foot station by 2040. The nation's second-biggest travel hub, Union Station has an average of 100,000 passengers travel through it each day, and 5 million a year.



Amtrak wants to expand the concourse with additional ticketing and waiting areas, improve accesibility and flow for passengers, add more restaurants and stores, and repair a tunnel beneath the station.



A minimum of $75 million is needed for immediate repairs, which were delayed in 2019 at the onset of COVID, according to the court papers.



Amtrak says it took legal action to leverage eminent domain because USI has been dragging its feet on its offers to repair, improve and expand the station.



Amtrak EVP for Strategy & Planning Dennis Newman told The Post Amtrak is better suited to manage and operate Union Station, as it owns stations in New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore.



Union Station was designated an historic landmark in 1964 and included in the National Register of Historic Places in 1969. Features unique to the station — which serves commuters in the greater Washington, D.C., area in Maryland and Virginia — include its marble floor and coffered ceiling.



Amtrak filed a complaint Thursday in the District Court for the District of Columbia to apply eminent domain to seize control of Union Station in Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reports.

amtrak, union station, eminent domain, ownership

Friday, 15 April 2022 08:16 AM

2022-16-15

Friday, 15 April 2022 08:16 AM