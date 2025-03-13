Sales of US Groceries 'Rapidly Dropping' in Canada

Amid the whiplash of tariffs and the emerging trade war between the U.S. and Canada, sales of American goods are "rapidly dropping" in Canadian grocery stores, The Hill reported Thursday.

That assessment was given by the president and CEO of Empire Company Limited during a third-quarter earnings call.

"American products we are selling as a percentage of our total sales are rapidly dropping," Michael Medline told stakeholders of Empire, a parent corporation of Canadian food retailers. "We have heard loud and clear from our customers that they want Canadian products."

President Donald Trump announced — but then paused until April 2 — 25% tariffs on imports Canada, as well as Mexico and China. He has also announced retaliatory and reciprocal tariffs on other products such as steel and aluminum, dairy products, and produce.

In the earnings call, Medline highlighted produce as a concern.

"Our most challenging category to mitigate the threat of retaliatory tariffs is produce, where in Canada in the winter we do not always have viable alternatives," Medline told stakeholders. "We could see an impact here either through increased cost or reduced assortment if the product is no longer competitive on our shelves over time."