×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Money | Vaccines | American Airlines | Alaska Airlines | COVID-19 | vaccination

American Airlines to End Pandemic Leave for Unvaccinated Staff

American Airlines plane
American Airlines is no longer giving special leave to its employees quarantining due to COVID-19, and who have not been vaccinated against the disease. (AP)

Friday, 03 September 2021 04:42 PM

American Airlines said on Friday it would not provide special leave from next month to unvaccinated employees who have to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Unvaccinated workers will have to use their sick time or medical leave if they miss work due to the disease, it said.

"Given there is an FDA-approved vaccine, pandemic leave will only be offered to team members who are fully vaccinated and who provide their vaccination card to us," the carrier said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

The move comes after United Airlines Inc last month became the first U.S. carrier to require vaccinations for all domestic employees.

Separately, Alaska Air said on Friday that it had stopped special pay for unvaccinated employee absences due to COVID-19 infection or exposure to a suspect. 

The airline has mandated vaccination for all new hires and will pay $200 to employees who provide proof of vaccination.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
American Airlines said on Friday it would not provide special leave from next month to unvaccinated employees who have to quarantine due to COVID-19.
American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, COVID-19, vaccination, economic recovery
160
2021-42-03
Friday, 03 September 2021 04:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved