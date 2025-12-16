Amazon Sellers Tap $5M Loans via JPMorgan-Backed Slope

Small businesses that sell on Amazon are gaining a powerful new financing option — with access to loans of up to $5 million through a partnership between the e-commerce giant and a JPMorgan Chase–backed startup, Bloomberg reports.

Amazon said it is working with Slope, a San Francisco–based financial technology firm, to offer fast, short-term loans to eligible online merchants.

The loans are pre-approved using Amazon sales data, allowing Slope to identify sellers who may need quick capital to restock inventory, especially after strong holiday demand.

The financing comes at a critical time for many small businesses. Uncertainty over tariffs caused some sellers to order conservatively ahead of the holidays, but consumer spending has remained strong.

As a result, many merchants are now scrambling to refill shelves late in the season. Adobe projects U.S. online sales for November and December will climb more than 5% this year, topping $253 billion.

Slope’s loans typically run for 60 days, often carrying fees around 2.5%, which translates to an annualized rate near 15%. While higher than traditional bank loans, the speed is a major draw: approvals can take minutes, with funds arriving as soon as the next day.

That speed proved decisive for Passaic, New Jersey–based Amazon seller Zisha Katz, who recently borrowed $100,000 to restock electronics.

With limited time before Christmas and credit cards charging higher rates, Katz said the Slope loan was the better option.

“If you’re about to pay a vendor with a credit card, this is a much better choice,” he said.

JPMorgan led a $65 million funding round for Slope last year.

Since launching in 2021, the company has raised about $250 million in combined debt and equity.

After testing the program with Amazon sellers in recent weeks, Slope is now expanding it more broadly.

Independent merchants account for roughly 60% of all products sold on Amazon, giving the company a strong incentive to help sellers stay stocked during peak shopping periods.

Amazon previously offered loans directly to merchants but ended that program last year, opting instead to partner with outside lenders like Slope.