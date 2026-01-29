WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amazon | openai | 50 billion | investment

Amazon in Talks to Invest up to $50B in OpenAI

(AP)

By    |   Thursday, 29 January 2026 03:50 PM EST

Amazon is in discussions to invest as much as $50 billion in OpenAI, a move that would mark one of the largest bets yet on artificial intelligence, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the talks.

The investment would be part of a broader OpenAI fundraising round seeking up to $100 billion, potentially valuing the ChatGPT maker at as much as $830 billion.

SoftBank is also in talks to invest up to $30 billion in the round.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is personally leading negotiations with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, though the structure of any deal remains fluid.

If completed, Amazon could become the largest single investor in the round.

The talks come as Amazon continues to ramp up spending on AI infrastructure — even as it cuts costs elsewhere.

The company on Wednesday announced plans to eliminate about 16,000 corporate jobs, following another 14,000 layoffs last fall.

OpenAI is also exploring additional funding from sovereign wealth funds and venture investors and is weighing a potential initial public offering.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


