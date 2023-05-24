×
amazon layoffs | walkout

Amazon Workers Upset Over Layoffs Plan Walkout

(AP)

Wednesday, 24 May 2023 07:19 AM EDT

A group of Amazon workers upset about recent layoffs, a return-to-office mandate and the company’s environmental impact is planning a walkout at its Seattle headquarters next week.

The lunchtime protest is planned for May 31, a week after Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect requiring workers to return to the office three days per week.

The Seattle Times reports that the plans are contingent on at least 1,000 Amazon employees from the company’s Seattle headquarters agreeing to participate. Amazon said in a statement it respects its employees’ rights to express their opinions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Wednesday, 24 May 2023 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

