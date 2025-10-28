WATCH TV LIVE

Amazon Axes 14,000 Corporate Jobs Amid AI Push

(AP)

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 06:27 AM EDT

Amazon will cut about 14,000 corporate jobs as the online retail giant ramps up spending on artificial intelligence.

“The reductions we’re sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers’ current and future needs,” Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon said in message to employees Tuesday.

Included in the letter was a memo to Amazon staff last year from CEO Andy Jassy.

Teams and individuals impacted by the job cuts will be notified on Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


