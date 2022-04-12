Amazon in Push to Hire High School Grads

Tags: | | |

Beginning in May, Amazon recruiters will flood high schools in the U.S. and Canada, touting the giant's perks and benefits, such as fully funded college tuition at more than 140 U.S. colleges and universities; medical and dental insurance; and a 401(k) retirement savings account with a company match.



The NYP notes that the push also comes at a time when a union consortium is accusing the e-commerce giant of poor workplace conditions and safety. The NYP notes in reponse to an inquiry it sent to Amazon on those conditions, such as a 20% increase in injuries at its warehouses in 2021, the company issued a statement to the paper that it is working to improve those conditions.



Amazon has said the campaigning that the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) did in the lead up to the union vote was quesionable, and Amazon has said it will work to overturn the vote and throw out the union.



Amazon employs more than 1.6 million people around the world, including 750,000 hourly workers in the U.S.





Right after its JFK8 Staten Island warehouse became the first Amazon outpost in its history to unionize, Amazon is actively seeking to hire high school graduates to work in its warehouses, The New York Post reports.

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 04:46 PM

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 04:46 PM