WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: amazon | earnings | aws | profit | first quarter

Amazon Reports Q1 Increased Profits & Sales

Amazon Reports Q1 Increased Profits & Sales
(AP)

Wednesday, 29 April 2026 04:31 PM EDT

Amazon Wednesday reported a strong increase in profits and revenue during its fiscal first quarter, helped by surging growth in its prominent cloud computing unit.

The e-commerce and technology company said that sales in its cloud computing unit were up by 28%, the fastest increase in 15 quarters.

The number surpassed Amazon Web Services' 24% growth in the fourth quarter, which followed 20% growth in the third quarter.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon Wednesday reported a strong increase in profits and revenue during its fiscal first quarter, helped by surging growth in its prominent cloud computing unit.
amazon, earnings, aws, profit, first quarter
68
2026-31-29
Wednesday, 29 April 2026 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved