Amazon Reports Q1 Increased Profits & Sales

Amazon Wednesday reported a strong increase in profits and revenue during its fiscal first quarter, helped by surging growth in its prominent cloud computing unit.
The e-commerce and technology company said that sales in its cloud computing unit were up by 28%, the fastest increase in 15 quarters.
The number surpassed Amazon Web Services' 24% growth in the fourth quarter, which followed 20% growth in the third quarter.
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