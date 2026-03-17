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Amazon: AI to Double AWS Sales to $600 Billion by 2026

Amazon: AI to Double AWS Sales to $600 Billion by 2026
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy watches the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Getty Images/AP/2025 file)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 March 2026 03:12 PM EDT

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said during an ‌internal all-hands meeting he expects artificial ‌intelligence could help cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services achieve $600 ​billion in annual sales, double his own prior estimate.

“I've been thinking for the last number of years that AWS, call it 10 years from ‌now, could be ⁠about a $300 billion annual revenue, run rate business,” Jassy said, according to ⁠a review of his comments by Reuters.

“I think what's happening in AI that AWS has ​a chance ​to be at least ​double that,” Jassy said.

Amazon held ‌one of its regular all hands meetings on Tuesday to provide employees updates on businesses ranging from drone deliveries to advertising sales to Amazon Fresh groceries.

AWS in 2025 booked $128.7 billion in ‌sales, up 19% from 2024.

Jassy’s projection suggests an average ​growth rate ​of nearly 17% every year for ‌the next decade.

He did ​not elaborate ​on how those sales might be distributed and Amazon did not immediately respond to ​a request ‌for comment.

Amazon shares were up about 1% ​to $213.87.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


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Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said during an internal all-hands meeting he expects artificial intelligence could help cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services achieve $600 ​billion in annual sales, double his own prior estimate.
amazon, aws, ai, sales, andy jassy, forecast
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2026-12-17
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 03:12 PM
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