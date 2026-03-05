WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amazon | ai | healthcare | platform

Amazon AI Platform to Automate Healthcare Tasks

(AP)

Thursday, 05 March 2026 09:00 AM EST

Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, said on Thursday it had launched an artificial intelligence-enabled platform that aims to ease access to care for patients and cut administrative work for healthcare providers.

The agentic AI-led platform, Amazon Connect Health, integrates with electronic health records that clinicians use for patient verification, appointment scheduling, compiling medical histories, clinical documentation, and medical coding, AWS said in a blog post.

* It is designed to operate around the clock, booking appointments instantly and escalating complex cases to staff as needed.

* It leverages specialized learning techniques on healthcare-specific data sets and guidelines.

* The platform undergoes multi-step evaluation of model performance for safety and accuracy, including clinician-in-the-loop driven checks.

* AWS said UC San Diego Health, which has deployed the tool, has reported saving one minute per call and reducing call abandonment rates by up to 60%.

* The system can transcribe doctor-patient conversations during visits, draft clinical notes for provider review in real time and generate patient-friendly summaries.

* Amazon Connect Health uses a feature called evidence mapping that links AI-generated output to its exact source like call transcripts and medical records to ensure transparency.

* Amazon One Medical has used the documentation feature for more than a million visits, with strong clinician adoption and regular weekly usage.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


