Amazon Tests AI Chatbots for Shopping, Health

Amazon (AMZN) is testing new artificial intelligence-powered shopping and health assistants, CNBC reports.

The shopping tool, Interests AI, and the health and wellness tool, Health AI, have been rolled out to a small subset of users on Amazon’s website and mobile app. The online retail giant plans to make the feature available to all U.S. users in coming months.

Using large language model AI, Interests AI asks people to use their own words to find a product.

A landing page within Amazon’s app encourages users to, “Describe your interest, like ‘coffee brewing gadgets’ or ‘latest pickleball accessories’ — and we’ll find relevant products for you.”

Other shopping interest queries Amazon suggests are “children’s books about persistence and dealing with failure” and “brain teasers that are not too hard, made out of wood or metal.”

Amazon’s Health AI chatbot can answer health and wellness questions, “provide common care options for healthcare needs,” and suggest products—including those available at Amazon’s own online pharmacy and clinical services at One Medical, the primary care provider it acquired for $3.9 billion in 2022.

Health AI can suggest products like ice packs and ibuprofen, and can even go so far as to offer medical guidance and personal healthcare tips.

Responses that have been reviewed by a “U.S.-based licensed clinicians” are given a “clinically verified” badge.

Last month, CEO Andy Jassy said the company is in the process of building 1,000 generative AI applications.