Google to Slow Hiring in Second Half of 2022

Google parent Alphabet Inc. said Wednesday it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, the latest company to make such a move as decades-high inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis pressure businesses.

"Like all companies, we're not immune to economic headwinds," the owner of search giant Google said in a filing.

Hiring efforts will be focused towards engineering, technical and other critical roles, it added.

Record-high inflation not seen since 1981 and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis have pressured many companies across the globe to consider laying off people or put a freeze on hiring.

From Alibaba and Alphabet, to Tesla, Facebook, Twitter and Warner Brothers, companies across the globe have announced layoffs or frozen hiring to rein in costs.