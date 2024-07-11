Soros' Son Engaged to Huma Abedin, Ex-Clinton Aide

Alexander Soros, son of billionaire George Soros and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, is engaged to Democrat luminary Huma Abedin, The Daily Caller reports.

“This happened … we couldn’t be happier, more grateful or more in love,” Soros wrote on social media alongside a picture of him proposing to Abedin.

The elder Soros over the years has bankrolled scores of Democrat politicians and attorneys general. In June 2023, he turned over control of his $25 billion empire to his 37-year-old son, who told The Wall Street Journal he is even more political than his father.

The younger Soros promised to broaden his father's liberal influence and embrace even more leftist causes, including voting, abortion rights, and gender issues.

Abedin was Hillary Clinton’s deputy chief of staff while Clinton was secretary of state, and vice chairman of the former first lady’s 2016 presidential campaign.

From 2010 to 2016, Abedin was married to Anthony Weiner, former New York Democrat Representative and onetime New York mayoral candidate. The two divorced after Weiner was caught sexting with an underage girl.

Soros and Abedin met at a mutual friend’s birthday party last fall, bonding over their shared political interests.

America 2100, a conservative think tank run by the former chief of staff for Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio, implied the pairing of Abedin and Soros makes for the quintessential liberal power couple.

“The House of Soros is passing on the title to the firstborn son,” America 2100 posted on X. “And now, that son is marrying a powerful duchess to shore up the family empire. Every society has a ruling class.”