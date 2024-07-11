WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: alexander soros | huma abedin | engaged

Soros' Son Engaged to Huma Abedin, Ex-Clinton Aide

Soros' Son Engaged to Huma Abedin, Ex-Clinton Aide
Alex Soros and Huma Abedin arrive at the White House State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for Kenya President William Ruto, May 23, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 11 July 2024 12:34 PM EDT

Alexander Soros, son of billionaire George Soros and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, is engaged to Democrat luminary Huma Abedin, The Daily Caller reports.

“This happened … we couldn’t be happier, more grateful or more in love,” Soros wrote on social media alongside a picture of him proposing to Abedin.

The elder Soros over the years has bankrolled scores of Democrat politicians and attorneys general. In June 2023, he turned over control of his $25 billion empire to his 37-year-old son, who told The Wall Street Journal he is even more political than his father.

The younger Soros promised to broaden his father's liberal influence and embrace even more leftist causes, including voting, abortion rights, and gender issues.

Abedin was Hillary Clinton’s deputy chief of staff while Clinton was secretary of state, and vice chairman of the former first lady’s 2016 presidential campaign.

From 2010 to 2016, Abedin was married to Anthony Weiner, former New York Democrat Representative and onetime New York mayoral candidate. The two divorced after Weiner was caught sexting with an underage girl.

Soros and Abedin met at a mutual friend’s birthday party last fall, bonding over their shared political interests.

America 2100, a conservative think tank run by the former chief of staff for Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio, implied the pairing of Abedin and Soros makes for the quintessential liberal power couple.

“The House of Soros is passing on the title to the firstborn son,” America 2100 posted on X. “And now, that son is marrying a powerful duchess to shore up the family empire. Every society has a ruling class.”

© 2024 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Alexander Soros, son of billionaire George Soros and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, is engaged to Democrat luminary and former Hillary Clinon aide Huma Abedin, The Daily Caller reports.
alexander soros, huma abedin, engaged
268
2024-34-11
Thursday, 11 July 2024 12:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved