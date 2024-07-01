WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ai | market cap | nvidia | apple | amazon | broadcom

AI-Focused Tech Firms See Vast Jump in Market Cap

AI-Focused Tech Firms See Vast Jump in Market Cap
(AP)

Monday, 01 July 2024 07:31 AM EDT

Artificial intelligence-focused companies, mostly chipmakers, saw big gains in their market capitalization at the end of June, with Nvidia briefly overtaking Microsoft to become the most valuable company in the world.

Nvidia shares rose as much as 27% in June, boosting its market capitalization to $3.34 trillion, before giving up some of their gains later in the month, due to profit booking and concerns over its high valuations.

Microsoft's market capitalization increased by 7.6%, while that of Apple Inc. surged 9.6% over the past month.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com Inc hit $2 trillion in market value last month, becoming the fifth U.S. company to achieve the milestone, riding on AI-influenced enthusiasm.

Broadcom Inc.'s market capitalization jumped about 20% last month after it increased its annual revenue forecast for AI-related chips by 10% and announced a stock split to capitalize on this year's rally in its shares.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Artificial intelligence-focused companies, mostly chipmakers, saw big gains in their market capitalization at the end of June, with Nvidia briefly overtaking Microsoft to become the most valuable company in the world.
ai, market cap, nvidia, apple, amazon, broadcom
156
2024-31-01
Monday, 01 July 2024 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved