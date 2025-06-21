AI Playing Larger Role in Job Hunting, Hiring Process

Artificial intelligence is playing a larger role in the job hunting and hiring process, but things are getting convoluted, reported The New York Times.

Job recruiters say they are seeing a surge of resumes they suspect have been generated using AI tools, making it harder to tell who is legitimately qualified or interested in the job they have posted.

"It's an 'applicant tsunami' that's just going to get bigger," Hung Lee, a former recruiter who writes a widely read newsletter about the industry, told the Times.

Candidates who spend time creating tailored cover letters and resumes feel like they are losing out on potential jobs.

Relying on AI solely can be risky, too, as humans still need to interview live if they get selected as an applicant. Companies using AI hiring tools report that it often can produce biased recommendations, according to Resume Builder.

"AI is technology that is doing what it is told to do, and sometimes it isn't accurate," said Bentley University career expert Alyssa Hammond.

"So it's important to tap into your critical thinking when you're using AI. It could exaggerate your qualifications, and it's up to you to recognize that and then adjust that so it isn't misleading to a potential employer."