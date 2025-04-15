WATCH TV LIVE

Report: By '28, 1 in 4 Job Applicants Will Be AI

By    |   Tuesday, 15 April 2025 09:27 PM EDT

By 2028, 1 in 4 job applicants will be fakes created with artificial intelligence, according to research and advisory firm Gartner, CNBC reported recently.

"Gen AI has blurred the line between what it is to be human and what it means to be machine," said Vijay Balasubramaniyan, president and co-founder of Pindrop, an information security company.

"What we're seeing is that individuals are using these fake identities and fake faces and fake voices to secure employment, even sometimes going so far as doing a face swap with another individual who shows up for the job."

"Every time we list a job posting, we get 100 North Korean spies applying to it," said Lili Infante, the founder and chief executive of CAT Labs. "When you look at their resumes, they look amazing; they use all the keywords for what we're looking for."

As a way to avoid fake job applicants, Infante said, her firm leans heavily on an identity verification company to weed out AI applicants.

Last year, the Department of Justice alleged that over 300 U.S. firms inadvertently hired fake job applicants with ties to North Korea.

The fake applicants used stolen American identities to apply for remote work and used techniques to mask their locations, according to the DOJ.

The scam ultimately led to them sending millions of dollars in wages to help fund North Korea's weapons program, the DOJ alleged.

