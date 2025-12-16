WATCH TV LIVE

AI to Cement Its Role in 2026 Investment Strategies

Tuesday, 16 December 2025 01:35 PM EST

Artificial intelligence is expected to remain the centerpiece of investment strategies, global brokerages outlined in their outlook for 2026, with the benchmark S&P 500 index on pace to post another year of gains.

"We think fears of a collapse in the AI narrative are overdone and expect economic expansion to continue for yet another year," Barclays strategists said.

Still, risks loom: inflation surprises, lofty valuations and tariff tensions could spark corrections, even as analysts bet on AI and the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy easing to keep the bull market alive.

Strategists predict global economic growth to be resilient. Global GDP is expected to grow between 2.4% and 3.3%, as per estimates.

The benchmark index will climb nearly 12% to 7,490 by end-2026, marking a fourth straight year of advances if 2025 closes higher, according to a Reuters poll.

Following are forecasts from some top brokerages on economic performance and the performance of U.S. stocks in 2026:

Brokerage-GOP-Forecasts-121625.jpg

Brokerages-forecasts.jpg

