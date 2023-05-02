×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ai | big tech | biden administration

Big Tech CEOs to Attend White House AI Meeting

Big Tech CEOs to Attend White House AI Meeting
Samuel H. Altman, CEO of OpenAI, speaks to media after meeting Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, April 10, 2023. (AP)

Tuesday, 02 May 2023 03:59 PM EDT

The chief executives of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic will attend a White House meeting Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris and other administration officials on key artificial intelligence issues, a White House official told Reuters.

The invitation obtained by Reuters to the CEOs noted that President Joe Biden's "expectation that companies like yours must make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public."

The invitation also says the officials aim to hold "a frank discussion of the risks we each see in current and near-term AI development, actions to mitigate those risks, and other ways we can work together to ensure the American people benefit from advances in AI while being protected from its harms. "

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The chief executives of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic will attend a White House meeting Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris and other administration officials on key artificial intelligence issues.
ai, big tech, biden administration
123
2023-59-02
Tuesday, 02 May 2023 03:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved