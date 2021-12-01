×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Gun Rights | ADP | jobs numbers

US Private Payrolls Increase Solidly in November: ADP

Now Hiring
"Now Hiring." (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 10:01 AM

U.S. private employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in November, but there are fears that the Omicron variant could hurt demand for services as well as keep the unemployed at home, and hold back job growth in the months ahead.

Private payrolls increased by 534,000 jobs last month after rising 570,000 in October, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 525,000 jobs.

"We do expect payroll growth to ease back soon as, regardless of what happens with the Omicron coronavirus variant, rising Delta infection rates in the Northeast and Midwest begin to weigh on demand a little," said Paul Ashworth, chief economist at Capital Economics in New York.

The broad-based gains in hiring were led by the leisure and hospitality industry, where payrolls rose by 136,000 jobs. Manufacturing added 50,000 jobs and construction payrolls increased by 52,000 positions.

The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics and was published ahead of the Labor Department's more comprehensive, and closely watched, employment report for November on Friday. It has, however, a poor record predicting the private payrolls count in the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics employment report because of methodology differences.

Economists expect job gains increased further in November. First-time applications for unemployment benefits declined between mid-October and mid-November. The Conference Board's labor market differential - derived from data on consumers' views on whether jobs are plentiful or hard to get - jumped to a record high in November.

But a shortage of workers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is hindering faster job growth. There were 10.4 million job openings at the end of September. Workers have remained home even as companies have been boosting wages, school reopened for in-person learning and generous federal government-funded benefits ended.

"Overall, the risk remains that renewed health concerns will keep workers, especially those with caregiving responsibilities, from returning to the labor force, preventing a return to pre-pandemic strength," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, private payrolls likely increased by 530,000 jobs in November. With government hiring anticipated to have rebounded by 20,000, that would lead to overall payrolls rising by 550,000 jobs

The economy created 531,000 jobs in October.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. private employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in November, but there are fears that the Omicron variant could hurt demand for services as well as keep the unemployed at home, and hold back job growth in the months ahead.
ADP, jobs numbers
384
2021-01-01
Wednesday, 01 December 2021 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved