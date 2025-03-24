WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: 23andme | bankruptcy

DNA Testing Firm 23andMe Files for Bankruptcy

The headquarters of 23andMe in Mountain View, California (Kristoffer Tripplaar/AP)

Monday, 24 March 2025 08:15 AM EDT

Genetic testing firm 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. and said it was looking to sell itself.

23andMe said Sunday its CEO Anne Wojcicki, whose previous bids to buy the company were rejected by its board, was resigning from her role and will be replaced by CFO Joe Selsavage on an interim basis.

Wojcicki said she intends to bid for the company in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

23andMe added it has secured a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing commitment for about $35 million and expects to continue operating during the sale process.

"After a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives, we have determined that a court-supervised sale process is the best path forward to maximize the value of the business," Board Chair Mark Jensen said.

The company listed both estimated assets and estimated liabilities in a range of $100 million to $500 million in the court filing.

Shares of the company are down nearly 50% this year. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


