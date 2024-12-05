2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT Offers Style, Comfort & Utility

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT takes the already popular Tucson and gives it a rugged, adventurous twist. Designed for those seeking a balance between urban practicality and light off-road capability, the XRT trim adds unique styling elements, durable interior features, and enhanced functionality to an already well-rounded compact SUV. Let’s take an in-depth look at how the Tucson XRT stands out in the competitive compact SUV market.

Exterior Design: Rugged and Adventurous

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT exudes confidence with its distinctive rugged design. Hyundai has outfitted the XRT with blacked-out accents, including the grille, roof rails, side mirrors, and lower bumper trim, giving it a tough, outdoorsy aesthetic. Exclusive to this trim, the Tucson XRT features 19-inch matte black alloy wheels and additional body cladding to protect against dirt and debris during off-road ventures.

The front and rear bumpers include silver-finished skid plates, adding both style and functional protection. Roof-mounted crossbars come standard, enhancing the XRT’s utility by allowing owners to carry bikes, kayaks, or other outdoor gear with ease. LED headlights and taillights remain standard, providing excellent visibility and a premium look.

While the XRT isn’t a full-blown off-road SUV, its visual updates and added durability make it ideal for those who want a rugged appearance without sacrificing everyday practicality.

Interior: Durable and Functional

Inside, the Tucson XRT strikes a balance between comfort and durability. The cabin features unique black leatherette seats with fabric inserts and contrast stitching, emphasizing its adventurous character. Hyundai has incorporated durable materials throughout the interior, ensuring it can handle everything from muddy boots to sandy gear without showing wear too quickly.

The spacious layout remains a highlight of the Tucson, with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. The rear seats can recline for added comfort and fold flat to expand cargo capacity. With 38.7 cubic feet of storage space behind the second row and 74.8 cubic feet with the seats folded, the XRT offers plenty of room for outdoor equipment, luggage, or groceries.

Unique XRT-branded all-weather floor mats come standard, protecting the interior from dirt and spills. A power liftgate is included for added convenience, making it easy to load and unload cargo even when your hands are full.

Technology: Modern and Intuitive

The 2025 Tucson XRT doesn’t skimp on technology. Its centerpiece is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration. The interface is intuitive and responsive, ensuring easy access to navigation, media, and vehicle settings.

A fully digital 10.25-inch driver display is also standard, providing customizable layouts for speed, navigation, and other driving data. USB-C ports in both the front and rear ensure all passengers can keep their devices charged, while a wireless charging pad is available as an upgrade.

Hyundai’s BlueLink connected services are included, enabling remote start, climate control, and vehicle diagnostics through a smartphone app. For audiophiles, the optional Bose premium audio system delivers immersive sound quality, making long road trips more enjoyable.

Performance: Capable Yet Efficient

Under the hood, the Tucson XRT features Hyundai’s reliable 2.5-liter inline-four engine, producing 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the powertrain delivers smooth acceleration and responsive shifts. While it’s not the most powerful engine in the segment, it provides enough capability for everyday driving and light off-road adventures.

The XRT comes standard with Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system, which enhances traction and stability in various conditions. Drive modes like Snow, Mud, and Sand allow drivers to tailor the vehicle’s performance to their environment. With slightly increased ground clearance and off-road-tuned suspension, the XRT is well-suited for gravel paths, forest trails, and light off-road use.

Fuel efficiency remains respectable despite the XRT’s rugged enhancements, with EPA estimates of 24 mpg city and 29 mpg highway. These figures make it a practical choice for buyers who want an adventurous vehicle without high operating costs.

Ride and Handling: Comfortable and Composed

The Tucson XRT shines in its ability to provide a comfortable ride both on and off the road. Its suspension is tuned to absorb bumps and imperfections, ensuring a smooth experience for passengers. Steering is light but accurate, making it easy to maneuver in tight urban spaces and on winding country roads.

While the additional weight of the off-road upgrades is noticeable, the XRT doesn’t feel overly cumbersome. Its body roll is well-controlled, and the all-wheel-drive system ensures stability in adverse weather or uneven terrain. Overall, the Tucson XRT strikes an excellent balance between ride comfort and capability.

Safety: Comprehensive and Reliable

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT prioritizes safety with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assist features. Standard systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Lane-Keeping Assist. For highway driving, Hyundai offers Highway Driving Assist, which combines adaptive cruise control with lane-centering for semi-autonomous operation. Additionally, parking is simplified with an optional surround-view camera and parking sensors. These features, paired with Hyundai's commitment to robust crash safety, make the Tucson XRT a secure and reliable choice for families and adventurers alike.

Pricing and Value

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT starts at around $35,500, positioning it between the SEL and Limited trims. Given its unique styling, off-road enhancements, and advanced technology, the XRT offers solid value for buyers seeking an adventurous compact SUV. Adding options like the Bose audio system or panoramic sunroof can raise the price to about $40,000, but even fully equipped, it remains competitively priced.

Compared to rivals like the Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road and Subaru Forester Wilderness, the Tucson XRT stands out for its superior on-road comfort, spacious interior, and advanced tech features. While it doesn’t match the off-road capability of its competitors, it offers a more well-rounded package for everyday use.

Competitors: How the XRT Measures Up

In the rugged compact SUV market, the Tucson XRT faces stiff competition. The Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road delivers more serious off-road capability with its specialized suspension and all-terrain tires, but it comes at a higher price point. The Subaru Forester Wilderness excels in ground clearance and standard all-wheel-drive performance, making it a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts.

However, the Tucson XRT carves out a niche with its stylish design, advanced tech features, and comfortable ride. It’s an excellent choice for buyers who want an SUV with a rugged aesthetic and light off-road capability without sacrificing daily practicality.

Verdict: Rugged Style Meets Everyday Versatility

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson XRT is a compelling option for those seeking a compact SUV that blends rugged design with modern technology and a comfortable ride. While it’s not a hardcore off-roader, its enhanced capability, spacious interior, and competitive pricing make it a great choice for weekend adventurers and city dwellers alike.

With its bold styling, practical features, and advanced safety systems, the Tucson XRT proves that you don’t have to compromise style for substance. Whether you’re tackling a dirt trail or navigating city streets, the Tucson XRT delivers versatility and value in equal measure.

_______________

Duane Pemberton is the owner of Finish Line Media, a social media marketing company and writes about things that help bring people together. Food, wine, cars and travel. He also founded Duane Paul's BBQ in 2023. A premium BBQ sauce you can find at: www.duanepaulbbq.com.