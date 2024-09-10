What Hispanic Voters Want to Hear in Tuesday Debate

As the day for the presidential debate has finally come, the focus is squarely on what candidates will offer to the American electorate, particularly undecided Hispanic voters, many of whom are small business owners with crucial concerns.

These voters are not only growing in political influence but also represent a vital segment of the U.S. economy. Despite the rhetoric and promises from both sides, there remains a lack of concrete policy details that address these voters’ specific needs.

Vice President Kamala Harris emphasizes economic empowerment, calling for a ten-fold increase to the startup expense tax deduction, incentivizing the construction of affordable homes, lowering barriers to occupational licensing, and standardizing small business tax deductions.

These initiatives sound promising for Hispanic small business owners. However, questions remain about the execution of these policies—how quickly can these funds be made available, and what will the criteria be? Concerns also linger about whether these policies will garner sufficient bipartisan support to be implemented effectively.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, touts his administration’s record on economic growth, tax cuts, and deregulation, arguing that these measures spur small business growth and job creation. His signature legislative achievement, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, reduced corporate tax rates and provided incentives for investment. However, many Hispanic small business owners wonder if these broad tax cuts and deregulation policies truly benefit them.

There is concern that large corporations and wealthier individuals disproportionately reap the rewards, leaving smaller enterprises at a disadvantage. Moreover, the rollback of regulations can sometimes hurt small businesses by creating an uneven playing field, where large corporations have more resources to navigate the complex regulatory environment.

Despite the promises and proposals, there are critical issues, such as research and development (R&D) tax amortization and the national debt, that neither candidate has fully addressed. Issues like these diminish the value of U.S. jobs, innovation, and competitiveness.

Healthcare Costs and Access: One of the most pressing concerns for small business owners is the rising cost of healthcare. While both candidates have spoken broadly about healthcare, there has been little discussion about how their policies will specifically impact small business owners struggling with the high costs of providing health insurance to their employees.

Hispanic business owners, who often employ family members or operate in sectors where insurance is crucial, need clear answers on how healthcare reform will alleviate these burdens.

Immigration Reform: In spite of the relentless politicization around immigration and border security, the economic well-being of our nation is often left out of the conversation. While security and human rights concerns are real and justified, we must consider the critical American industries such as construction, agriculture, transportation, hospitality and even STEM, that rely on a healthy flow of legal immigration and efficient guest worker programs. Widespread immigration reform, such as the Dignity Act, already exists in our congress and must become a focus for both campaigns.

Support During Economic Downturns: The COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant vulnerabilities in the safety net for small businesses. While there were emergency measures like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), many minority-owned businesses struggled to access these funds.

Neither candidate has provided a clear, forward-looking plan to ensure that small businesses, particularly those owned by minorities, will be better protected during future economic downturns. A robust policy that ensures access to emergency funds, technical support, and long-term recovery plans is crucial.

Educational and Workforce Development: Hispanic small business owners often cite the need for a well-trained workforce as a top priority. However, there has been limited discussion on how either candidate plans to invest in education and workforce development in a way that supports small businesses. Policies that enhance vocational training, apprenticeship programs, and access to higher education for Hispanic communities can have a direct impact on the quality of labor available to small businesses.

During tonight's debate, Hispanic small business owners will seek more than rhetoric—they need specific, actionable policies that address their challenges. Yet historically, our community has received little to no attention in Presidential debates. Despite the fact that Hispanics are the most independent and undecided vote this year, and that another Hispanic becomes eligible to vote every 30 seconds, I unfortunately expect this trend to continue on Tuesday.

Both candidates have laid out broad economic visions, but now they must provide clear plans. Will Harris detail how her initiatives will be funded and implemented? Can Trump offer more targeted support beyond broad tax cuts and deregulation? The debate is their chance to offer real solutions that will guide undecided voters in making an informed decision.