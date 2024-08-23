The 15 Billionaires With a Net Worth of $100B-Plus

There are only 15 people on the earth with 12-figure fortunes of $100 billion or more, Fortune reports. Most of them made their vast amounts of money in technology.
Combined, their wealth is worth $2.2 trillion, more than the $2 trillion market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet and Amazon’s $1.8 trilllion.
Topping the list is Elon Musk, who has amassed an estimated net worth of $245 billion through his myriad of companies including Tesla, X, SpaceX, Boring and Xai, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Jeff Bezos is the second-richest person on the earth, having made his fortune by founding online retail powerhouse Amazon.com.
Bernard Arnault, CEO and founder of luxury goods maker LVMH is the third-richest person in the world.
Only two European centibillionaires make the cut: Arnault and Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of the Inditex fashion group, which owns Zara, Massimo Dutti, and Berksha.
Most of the other $100 billion club members are based in America:
1. Elon Musk, Tesla, X, and SpaceX owner
Net worth: $245B
2. Jeff Bezos, Amazon and Blue Origin founder
Net worth: $201B
3. Bernard Arnault, LVMH founder and CEO
Net worth: $197B
4. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta cofounder and CEO
Net worth: $188B
5. Bill Gates, Microsoft cofounder
Net worth: $158B
6. Larry Ellison, Oracle cofounder
Net worth: $153B
7. Larry Page, Alphabet cofounder
Net worth: $150B
8. Steve Ballmer, Microsoft’s former CEO and owner of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers
Net worth: $146B
9. Warren Buffett, investor and Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO
Net worth: $141B
10. Sergey Brin, Alphabet cofounder
Net worth: $141B
11. Jensen Huang, Nvidia cofounder and CEO
Net worth: $114B
12. Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman
Net worth: $112B
13. Michael Dell, Dell founder and CEO
Net worth: $107B
14. Gautam Adani, Adani Group founder and chairman
Net worth: $105B
15. Amancio Ortega, Inditex founder
Net worth: $105B
