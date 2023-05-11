AI Bot Writes Mother's Day Flowers Gift Cards

Flower delivery service 1-800-FLOWERS has launched a free artificial intelligence feature, “MomVerse,” that can write a personalized poem, note or song for Mother’s Day.



The national flower delivery company says the chatbot can write original, one-of-a-kind verses just in time for Mother’s Day, which is this Sunday, May 14.



Available through the service’s website or mobile app, MomVerse asks just a couple of questions about the recipient to generate a poem, Haiku, Limerick or song personalized for them.



For instance, asking for a poem for a mother-in-law who enjoys her grandchildren, casino gambling and Italian food, generated the following catchy prose:





Her love for grandkids fills her heart with glee,

But when it's time for the casino, she's free.

Cooking up Italian feasts, full of flavor,

Her mother-in-law role she'll always savor.





A request for a rhyme for a wife who loves her children, flowers and world travel turns out:



A mother with love that's true,

A gardener of blooms that woo,

A traveler with tales anew,

My wife, forever, I adore you.





Chief Marketing Officer Jason John says, “Consumers have increasingly turned to our family of brands to help them connect with the important people in their lives, and we continually innovate our customer engagement efforts with the purpose of elevating the gifting experience.”



1-800-FLOWERS joins a host of U.S. companies that have begun integrating AI into their customer service. On Tuesday, Wendy’s announced it was going to use AI at a Columbus, Ohio, restaurant to remind cooks when to flip burgers and take customers’ orders.