The One Thing Biden Misses With His Semiconductor War With China

President Joe Biden has embraced much of former President Donald Trump’s trade policy. The tariffs hitting many allies as well as foes on aluminum and steel appear unlikely to go away soon , and the broad Trump tariffs on many Chinese goods appear entrenched.

Biden has replaced America First with an emphasis on the impacts of trade policy on ordinary Americans as workers — as opposed to just as consumers benefiting from lower prices. A move with broad potential to place politics and protectionism above efficiency and growth in evaluating deals.

Dangerous notions

Biden has elevated industrial policy even above the level afforded by President Barack Obama. He recognizes semiconductors as ground zero in economic and strategic competition with China and is seeking a Western alliance to secure that industry.

What Biden gets right

Biden is correct to identify semiconductor design, fabrication and software know-how as critical to Western prosperity and security . Best-in-class methods and dominant market shares for the 300 or so components, processes, tools and chemicals are broadly distributed across the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Australia, India and several Western European nations.

China cannot break into or steal this supply chain to achieve its goals of self-sufficiency and dominance without importing products whose designs may be pirated, foreign investors who willingly transfer expertise — or who fall victim to coercion — and overseas acquisitions.

A Western trade alliance that would curb exports to China of critical technologies — including consumer sectors such as cellphone assembly and electric vehicles — is critical. As is developing secure Western alternatives for labor-intensive processes, such as dividing semiconductor wafers and equipping those pieces with electrical connectors, where the Chinese global market share has doubled since 2015 to 40%.

We don’t need another choke point in the value chain similar to rare earth minerals

Our allies

Obama courted our Asian allies by negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership , then Trump foolishly jilted them by withdrawing. The pivot of American forces to the Pacific that Obama promised has not sufficiently happened, and Washington has not mounted a credible response to China’s militarization of islands in neutral waters of the South Pacific or to its Belt and Road initiative.

We can’t simply require the Europeans not to export critical technologies to China but must make quite clear that U.S. cooperation on broader defense issues will critically depend on how they respond to our requests on trade issues regarding China.

Peter Morici is an economist and emeritus business professor at the University of Maryland, and a national columnist. He tweets @pmorici1.