Fed Falls in Line With Trump's Bullish Crypto Approach

When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium last week to announce that interest rates would remain unchanged, his remarks on cryptocurrencies sent an unmistakable signal: the financial establishment is finally acknowledging crypto’s role in the future of finance.

Powell’s statement that banks can offer crypto services provided they do so in a “safe and sound manner” is a seismic shift from previous years of regulatory uncertainty and hostility.

And it’s not just the Fed—Washington’s new direction under Donald Trump’s administration is setting the stage for what could be the most bullish year for crypto in history.

Bitcoin and other digital assets have always thrived on a blend of regulatory clarity, institutional adoption, and macroeconomic conditions that favor alternative stores of value.

The stars are now aligning, it would appear. With the Fed increasingly aligning itself with Trump’s leadership on this issue, the SEC under new Republican direction, and an economic backdrop of persistent inflation concerns, I believe that Bitcoin could be on the verge of a rally to $150,000 before the end of the year.

The Fed’s Shift

For years, regulatory uncertainty has been one of the biggest obstacles to mainstream crypto adoption.

Banks were hesitant, institutional investors tread cautiously, and the SEC’s aggressive stance cast a long shadow over the industry. But Powell’s latest remarks show that the tide is turning. If banks feel comfortable providing crypto services without fear of sudden regulatory whiplash, it paves the way for broader adoption.

This shift means easier access to crypto for retail and institutional investors alike. Imagine major banks offering Bitcoin custody solutions, seamless fiat-to-crypto onramps, and even structured financial products tied to digital assets. Once that infrastructure is in place, demand is likely to skyrocket.

Trump’s Crypto-Friendly Approach

While Trump’s first presidency was marked by a lack of clarity on digital assets, his return to the White House could be a game changer.

His campaign messaging made clear that he sees crypto as an economic opportunity rather than a threat. He has criticized excessive regulation and government overreach—positions that resonate with the crypto community.

The prospect of a Republican-led government easing restrictions on digital assets means more capital inflows, less regulatory fear, and a favorable environment for the industry to flourish. Unlike the Biden administration’s SEC, which took an aggressive stance against crypto firms, a Trump-led SEC is expected to prioritize innovation and investment opportunities over punitive enforcement actions.

With Trump’s administration expected to install leadership at the SEC that is friendlier to digital assets, regulatory hurdles could diminish significantly.

Moreover, Trump’s historical aversion to central bank control aligns with Bitcoin’s ethos as a decentralized store of value. His administration’s broader economic policies—favoring deregulation, lower taxes, and reduced oversight—could accelerate Bitcoin’s role as both an investment asset and a financial alternative.

The Macroeconomic Picture

Beyond regulatory and political factors, Bitcoin stands to benefit from larger macroeconomic forces.

A looser monetary policy under Trump would further fuel this trend. Lower interest rates tend to weaken the dollar, making Bitcoin—often seen as digital gold—a more attractive hedge. Additionally, with Trump likely to push for massive infrastructure spending, the government’s fiscal deficit will expand, creating conditions that historically drive Bitcoin demand.

Bitcoin to $150,000?

With institutional tailwinds, political momentum, and economic realities all pointing in Bitcoin’s favor, a rally to $150,000 in 2025 is not just possible—it’s probable. Short-term volatility is inevitable, especially as tariffs are rolled out, regulatory frameworks are finalized, and markets digest new developments. But the overarching trend is clear: crypto is moving into the mainstream at an unprecedented pace.

The coming months will be critical. If Trump follows through on campaign promises to limit government interference in financial markets, and if the Fed continues to align with his administration’s vision of a more pro-business and less restrictive regulatory landscape, we could see capital flood into digital assets like never before.

_______________

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footstep, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.