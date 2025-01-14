The Tech Selloff: A Golden Opportunity in the AI Era

The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.38% Monday, with some of last year’s biggest winners — Palantir and Nvidia — taking a hit.

The AI frenzy isn’t over — it’s only gaining traction.

Palantir, the poster child of AI-driven growth in 2024, fell 3.4%, while Nvidia slid 2%, extending a week of losses that saw these stocks drop more than 15% and 6%, respectively.

This sudden pullback might feel unsettling for some, but here’s the truth: It’s an expected pause in an otherwise unstoppable march.

Tech skeptics will point to rising interest rates or a rotation into value sectors as signs of a long-term shift.

But dismissing tech and AI as yesterday’s story is a mistake. What we’re witnessing now is merely a recalibration, not a revolution in market leadership. The AI era isn’t just a moment, it’s the foundation of the future.

Every rally needs a breather

Let’s not forget that every rally needs a breather. After leading the charge in 2024, it’s no surprise that tech stocks are cooling off. Investors are taking profits, adjusting positions, and waiting for fresh catalysts. That’s not weakness; that’s how markets work.

In fact, these pauses often sow the seeds for the next surge. Nvidia and Palantir may be retreating now, but the long-term story hasn’t changed. The world still demands their innovations—just as much, if not more, than it did last year.

And let’s be honest: who wouldn’t want exposure to AI, the most transformative force of our generation? From revolutionizing industries to creating entirely new ones, the possibilities are endless. Investors who step aside now risk missing the next wave of growth.

The AI frenzy isn’t over — it’s only gaining traction. Consider the latest results from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn). These two giants, deeply embedded in the AI supply chain, are reporting booming revenues fueled by insatiable demand for AI-related products.

AI is no longer a niche technology confined to tech enthusiasts — it’s a tool reshaping industries, creating efficiencies, and driving profits. Healthcare, logistics, finance, you name it, AI is transforming it.

Interest rates won’t write tech’s obituary

Yes, rising rates can dampen the mood for growth stocks in the short term. But let’s put this into perspective. The innovation pipeline from tech and AI isn’t tied to central bank policy; it’s tied to solving the world’s most pressing challenges. The scalability, profitability, and global demand for AI solutions mean that these companies are better positioned than most to thrive, even in a high-rate environment.

And here’s the wildcard: central banks won’t raise rates forever. As inflation eases, the narrative will shift. Rate cuts or even stabilization could reawaken investors’ appetite for growth, putting tech back in the driver’s seat.

Rotation doesn’t mean replacement

Sector rotation is part of the natural ebb and flow of markets. But let’s not confuse short-term reallocations with a fundamental shift in leadership. Value sectors like healthcare and industrials may offer stability, but they can’t match the transformational power of tech.

Investors betting against tech and AI are betting against progress. Sure, the market may rotate for a while, but the underlying momentum behind these sectors is too powerful to ignore.

The current pullback isn’t a retreat—it’s an opportunity. It’s a chance to get in on the ground floor of the next wave of growth, fueled by technologies that will define the future.

For those willing to look past the noise, the message is clear: tech isn’t just another sector—it’s the driving force of our world. Ignore it at your peril.

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footstep, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.