Markets Demand Fed to Deliver a Rate Cut Next Week

Wall Street just dropped a neon-bright debate challenge in the Fed’s lap: cut rates now—or face the full force of market frustration.

The Nasdaq’s record-smashing close this week is more than symbolism: it’s a high-stakes demand for relief. Traders have shifted from theory to conviction, and as I see it, the Fed must not disappoint.

The Nasdaq Composite soared to its highest ever record on Monday, as investors rushed into tech stocks and broadened bets that the Federal Reserve will slash borrowing costs when it convenes next week.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones also climbed, reinforcing the hopeful momentum building across equities markets.

Weak August job data lit the spark. Just 22,000 jobs were added last month—far below expectations—pushing the unemployment rate up to 4.3%, a near four-year high.

Now, futures markets are crystal clear: the probability of a 25-basis-point cut in September stands at roughly 93%, with around a 7% chance the Fed moves more aggressively with a 50-basis-point reduction. Standard Chartered has even doubled down, predicting a 50-basis-point cut is likely next week.

Across Asia, optimism is spreading. Global investors are already pricing in a looser U.S. policy stance. The MSCI Asia–Pacific index climbed 0.7%, while gold surged to new record highs above $3,600 an ounce as rate-cut expectations took center stage.

Here's why the Fed must act decisively next week:

One: This isn’t speculation. It’s positioning.

Markets have already placed their chips on the table. Tech stocks leading the rally are heavily rate-sensitive. Bullish momentum has built not on fairy tales, but on near-certain expectations of policy relief. Standing still, or worse, stretching the decision further, risks turning confidence into volatility.

Two: A resilient economy needs a glue.

Data is flashing amber. Payrolls slowed sharply, consumer sentiment is showing cracks, and bond yields have tumbled to multi-month lows as growth fears mount. Facing these signals, the Fed acting now could steady the ship before it tilts.

Three: Global eyes are locked on the Fed.

Price action in Asia and gold markets makes that clear. This isn’t just a domestic story, it’s a policy cue broadcast globally. A timely cut would reassure financial ecosystems worldwide; a delay could trigger ripples of uncertainty.

Four: Delay invites unintended consequences.

Some warn of a “sell-the-news” flash once the Fed delivers, as markets may take profit. Yet, I argue this is preferable to the alternative, a failure to act and the risk of a sudden shift from exuberance to panic. Markets anchored on expectations that aren’t met tend to move in the wrong direction, fast.

Five: Inflation isn’t blinking red.

Even with tariffs still distorting price pressures, inflation has cooled to manageable levels. The Fed can afford to prioritize growth stabilization right now. The labor market, not headline prices, is flipping risk signs.

In summary, the Fed stands at a crossroads. One path validates markets, restores confidence, and stabilizes narratives of growth. The other risks undermining sentiment, furloughing gains, and calling into question the sustainability of this rally.

As a global investor and CEO of deVere Group, I urge the Federal Reserve to deliver at least a 25-basis-point cut—and 50 would send the strongest signal yet that US leadership understands the gravity of the moment.

If the Fed steps up, markets may view this rally as the beginning of renewed expansion. If not, we may witness a jarring retraction that markets will not forgive easily.

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footstep, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.