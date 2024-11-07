Market Rallies Likely to Continue Short-Term on Trump Win

Wednesday’s trading session witnessed a historic moment, with major U.S. indexes surging to all-time highs after Donald Trump’s election to the White House.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared an impressive 1,508 points, closing at 43,729.93 – the first time it has gained over 1,000 points in a single day since 2022. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite followed suit, climbing 2.53% and 2.95% respectively, and the Russell 2000, which focuses on small-cap stocks, rallied over 5%.

This remarkable market performance reflects optimism, but there’s good reason to believe the momentum could carry forward in the short term.

The post-election rally was fueled by expectations that Trump’s economic policies will support growth and profitability for American companies.

Throughout his campaign, Trump made it clear he would be a president who prioritizes American business. This resonates strongly with investors who expect a continuation of deregulation efforts across multiple sectors. Financial stocks, for instance, rallied sharply, fueled by the expectation that the Trump 2.0 administration may ease banking regulations, giving Wall Street more freedom and fewer regulatory hurdles.

The energy sector could also see a boost. His previous administration saw increased support for domestic fossil fuel production, which lifted US energy stocks and the broader industrial sector.

Investors expect more of the same this time around, as Trump’s victory may signal fewer restrictions on oil and gas operations and greater incentives for U.S.-based energy projects. This provides a bullish outlook for both large-cap energy companies and smaller players that stand to benefit from the supportive policy environment.

The President-elect’s proposed tax cuts could also have a substantial impact on both corporations and individuals. By reducing the corporate tax rate, companies retain more profit, making room for growth initiatives, share buybacks, and increased dividends – all of which would boost investor returns.

Plus, individual tax cuts would likely bolster consumer spending, the backbone of the American economy, as households gain more disposable income. Sectors like retail and consumer goods could be positioned to benefit from a potential uptick in consumer demand, adding to the market’s bullish sentiment.

Investors also anticipate that Trump’s victory will lead to heightened spending on infrastructure and defense – two areas Trump has often highlighted.

Infrastructure plans, if actualized, would inject billions into the economy, supporting jobs and providing a long-term boost to the industrial sector. Defense spending is another likely focus, considering his commitment to strengthening military capabilities. Aerospace and defense stocks have already begun to reflect this sentiment, rising as investors factor in the likelihood of increased federal contracts and spending.

The post-election rally also underscores a renewed appetite for risk among investors. The sharp uptick in the Russell 2000, which rose over 5%, highlights investors’ growing interest in small-cap stocks, which tend to perform well when confidence in economic growth is high.

Small-cap stocks, more exposed to domestic revenue streams, are particularly poised to benefit if Trump’s policies bolster the US economy directly.

While the long-term implications of Trump’s policies remain to be seen, there’s strong momentum in the near term that is likely to continue, I believe.

A rally of this scale – one that propels all major indexes to record highs – reflects a strong consensus among investors that the current conditions favor growth. Until Trump begins rolling out specific policy details, the markets are expected to ride on this wave of optimism and speculation.

Ultimately, this market surge is about investors looking ahead to a potentially vibrant economic environment, driven by Trump’s policies. While some volatility may arise, for now, the message from Wall Street is clear: optimism abounds, and the rally appears far from over.

_______________

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footstep, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.