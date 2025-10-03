Magnificent 7 Still Shape Future, as New Macro Is Micro

Every few years, markets ask whether the leading companies of the age have peaked.

Today, that question hovers over the Magnificent Seven — the group of mega-cap tech firms that have powered much of the equity market’s returns. Some argue their dominance is waning. I disagree.

These firms remain at the centre of the global investment story. They have not had their day.

For years, investors debated whether top-down forces or company-level fundamentals mattered more. But that distinction has broken down.

Right now, the macro is the micro.

These companies are so vast, so innovative, and so globally integrated that their decisions now shape economies. Their capital spending shifts supply chains, their technologies alter productivity data, and their platforms influence inflation and employment trends. They’re no longer just part of the economy — they are the economy’s scaffolding.

The Mag 7 are:

Apple

Microsoft

Alphabet

Amazon

Nvidia

Meta Platforms

Tesla

Artificial intelligence illustrates the point. The surge in investment into AI is not cyclical hype; it is a structural shift in how industries operate.

Nvidia, in particular, has become the backbone of AI adoption, providing the hardware that powers this revolution. Its growth reverberates through global capital expenditure, trade balances, and policymaking. That makes it not just a corporate story but an economic one.

This is why I reject the idea that the Magnificent Seven are running out of road.

Critics focus on valuations or argue that earnings growth has slowed. But those measures miss the deeper transformation. The group is not fading into irrelevance, it’s transitioning from being high-growth disruptors to being the foundation upon which the next phase of global growth is built.

Yes, the market faces risks. Concentration in benchmarks is a legitimate concern, and periods of underperformance will occur. Regulatory pushback is inevitable. Geopolitics may weigh on supply chains. But none of these diminish the underlying reality that the scale and innovation of the Magnificent Seven position them as structural forces, not cyclical curiosities.

Globally, their impact is clear.

In Europe, investors are rotating into industries aligned with technology because they know this is where the growth impulse lies.

In Asia, governments and corporates are embedding AI into manufacturing and services, creating demand that attracts international capital. Emerging markets, even under the strain of a stronger dollar, are looking to digital adoption as a way to accelerate development.

Australia shows another dimension. Its resource base ties directly into the raw materials needed for advanced technologies. As global demand for critical minerals rises, the country continues to attract inflows, even as its currency wrestles with US dollar strength.

Momentum amplifies these forces. Equity benchmarks are reaching record highs because investors believe the structural story is intact. Capital keeps flowing toward the firms that can deliver both growth and resilience.

This belief is not blind optimism, it’s rooted in tangible investment trends, strong balance sheets, and the expectation that these companies will continue to pull the global economy forward.

The lesson for investors is to avoid false binaries. The path ahead will be shaped by integration. AI, digitalization, and platform economics are not confined to one sector; they are spreading across every industry and geography. The Magnificent Seven are the transmission mechanism.

That is why I caution against writing them off. Diversification is vital, but trimming exposure simply because leadership has lasted several years risks missing the structural reality. The companies that dominate today are not placeholders waiting for the next sector to take over. They are the next sector. They are reshaping the economy in real time.

Nvidia exemplifies this. It is not merely a supplier of chips; it is enabling the digital infrastructure on which entire industries depend. Its growth is visible in capital investment data, in trade figures, and even in policymaker rhetoric. This is how deeply embedded this transformation already is.

Declaring that the Magnificent Seven have had their day is to underestimate the scale of what they are building. The AI economy is still in its infancy and digital transformation is not complete. Productivity shifts are only beginning to show up in the data.

For long-term investors, these companies are not fading giants but the anchors of a new era.

The bottom line is simple. Leadership regimes change when innovation moves elsewhere. But in this cycle, the leaders are themselves the drivers of innovation. It is why, far from peaking, the Magnificent Seven remain indispensable. They’re not yesterday’s winners. They are tomorrow’s economy.

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footsteps, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.