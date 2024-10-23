Amid Growth Stock Fervor, Don't Overlook Value Stocks

Amid the current enthusiasm for growth stocks, driven by the recent start of the cycle of interest rate cuts, value stocks are quietly re-emerging as a compelling option for investors.

Indeed, I believe that despite the current bullish sentiment surrounding growth sectors, particularly in technology and small caps, there is growing evidence that value stocks may outperform in the months ahead.

The Fed’s recent decision to reduce interest rates has fueled optimism, particularly for growth stocks that often benefit from lower borrowing costs.

History teaches us that growth stocks, especially those in the tech sector, have thrived in such environments due to their reliance on capital-intensive operations.

Tech companies are typically seen as growth engines, poised to rise faster than the market, particularly when financing becomes cheaper.

But in the wake of these rate cuts, the economic landscape is shifting, and value stocks are becoming more attractive.

Value stocks, typically characterized by lower price-to-earnings ratios and perceived to be undervalued relative to their fundamentals, may now offer a unique investment opportunity.

Historically, value stocks have a record of outperforming in the periods following the first rate cut of a cycle, particularly as markets adjust to new economic conditions.

With the current economic backdrop showing signs of stabilization and inflationary pressures moderating, the outlook for value stocks is becoming more favorable.

We’re pointing to a potential shift as economic risks such as recession – or hard landing - begin to decrease, potentially leading value stocks to deliver better returns than their growth counterparts.

As interest rates normalize, with short-term rates expected to dip below long-term rates, the yield curve is likely to shift toward a more traditional upward slope.

Such conditions are typically more favorable to value stocks, which often outperform in environments where economic stability prevails, and growth opportunities are more moderate.

Investors who focus on value stocks stand to benefit not only from potential upside but also from a more favorable risk/reward profile.

They generally trade at lower multiples compared to growth stocks, which means they have a built-in buffer against potential downside risks – and this risk mitigation might be a key advantage for investors seeking stability without sacrificing growth potential.

Now’s the time for investors to reconsider their focus on growth stocks and recognize the renewed potential in value sectors.

By striking a balance between growth and value, investors can not only capitalize on short-term market trends but also safeguard their portfolios for long-term success.

London-born Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Following in his father’s footstep, he entered the financial services industry as a young adult. After working in the sector for 15 years in London, he subsequently spent several years operating within the international space, before launching deVere in 2002 with a single office in Hong Kong. Today, deVere is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, doing business in 100 countries and with more than $12bn under advisement. It specializes global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. In early 2017, it was announced that deVere would launch its own private bank. In addition, deVere also confirmed it has received its own investment banking license.