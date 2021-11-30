Jim Cramer: US Government Must Mandate COVID Vaccines

Calling anyone who is "woefully unvaccinated" against COVID-19 "psychotic," CNBC host Jim Cramer wrapped up his show Monday night by demanding that President Joe Biden direct the U.S. military to impose nationwide vaccine mandates. This is according to Mediaite, including a clip of Cramer's soliloquy.



Known for his rambling rants and for insulting people's character and getting physical, (including one instance where he threw a telephone at a TheStreet.com reporter), Cramer called OSHA (the agency tasked with imposing the workplace vaccine mandate, effective Jan. 1, 2022) toothless.



Referencing how U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower led the nation's fight against polio from 1955 to 1957 by producing 9 million vaccination doses for children, Cramer said, "The buck stops at the White House."



'Brace for Another Wave of Deaths'



Cramer said that if the federal government does not impose nationwide vaccination and booster requirements on all 329.5 million Americans, the nation should "brace for another wave of deaths."



"The federal govenment needs to require vaccines, including booster shots, for everyone in America by, say, January 1st," Cramer said. "It's time to admit that our government has lost the ability, or the will, to make our people do the right thing. Nobody wants to be the bad guy, so we've allowed a pastiche of uncoordinated health organizations to dictate an on-again, off-again series of measures that mostly just leave us baffled and confused.

"First was the CDC, then the FDA, the National Institutes of Health -- mostly coordinating policy through talk shows," Cramer continued. "We haven't centralized the issue to the piont where the White House actually seems to take responsibility."



Cramer also said that it does not make sense to leave the race to eradicate, or at least largely control, the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, to individual pharmaceutical companies. He added that "a vocal, anti-vax minority is always grabbing the mic" and that "this charade must end."



Cramer has been accused, in the past, of conflicts of interest as a journalist and hedge fund manager, specifically in the Dot.com run-up of technology stocks. According to Wikipedia, Cramer and TheStreet.com (TSC) — a financial news website he co-founded in 1996 with Martin Peretz of political magazine The New Republic — settled a lawsuit with Fox News Channel that had accused Cramer of talking up TSC stock on the network.



It was also rumored that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had Cramer in its crosshairs.



Currently, Cramer is touting a COVID-19 Index on CNBC. When referencing this index on his show, he talks about buy and sell pandemic-related stocks, like Netflix. If the new omicron COVID-19 variant results in people sheltering back in place at home, for instance, according to Cramer, Amazon.com might be a good buy. The stock, trading at $3,523.73 at press time, was down 1.34% on Tuesday.