Experience the FUTURE of Electric Vans With 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz!

What is the Volkswagen ID Buzz? * The ID. Buzz looks like nothing else on the road, thanks to retro design cues. Why are we in San Francisco? The original VW Bus became a legend here.

The beloved VW is known as a Bus, Camper, Bulli, Samba, Spittle or Camper van around the world. This is the reincarnation of the Microbus - it’s all electric. This vehicle celebrates 75 years of VW in North America.

The ID. Buzz keeps the legacy alive. It’s the spiritual reincarnation of the Microbus, reimagined as an electric vehicle. It goes on sale soon.

Power and range with a 91kWh battery that offers 282 hp for the rear wheel drive and 335hp for the 4Motion, VW’s all-wheel drive system, and will charge up to 80% in 26 minutes.

VW is offering either two-tone and three single tone exterior color options. Three interior colors that are modern, copper, dune and moonlight. All with through back names.

Some unique features for the ID. Buzz include a retractable trailer hitch; an electromagnetic smart glass roof on the largest glass roof ever available for Volkswagen. The relocatable or removable center console is one of the highlights. One huge plus for the ID.Buzz is huge 3rd row legroom.

We test drive the car with Al Vazquez. Price: Pro S - $59,995 RWD Pro S Plus - $63,495 RWD / $67,995 AWD 1st Edition - $65,495 RWD / $69,995 AWD Competes with: Minivans, SUVs Kia EV9 Toyota Siena Honda Odyssey Chrysler Pacifica PHEV.

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.