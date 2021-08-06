These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

As manufacturers roll out over 20 new models for 2022, some popular cars are going away and some may come back as electric SUVs.

What does this mean to you? The models that are ending production will have the best deals for you if you are in the market to get a new ride. What models should you be looking at? I’ll explain.

Stay to the end for the bottom line.

Some of the vehicles may surprise you as they were very popular and others are no shocker. There's not much room for models that don't sell.

Hyundai Veloster. The compact car segment loses another player to in the fun-to-drive car segment. Hyundai's three-door hatchback is outta here, although the 275-hp Veloster N lives on another year while the Korean automaker shifts focus to its more popular Kona and Venue SUVs. Hyundai is busy engineering new rides for its all-electric platform.

Toyota Land Cruiser has off-road capability, and daily driving skills. Toyota announced that in the U.S., it would be burying the Land Cruiser in the sand forever. A new-generation Land Cruiser will be announced for the rest of the world and will be offered with both a 409-hp twin-turbo V-6 and a 204-hp twin-turbo V-6 diesel engine. We won't get it, but it could make a return as a Lexus LX.

Mazda CX-3 has been a very popular compact CUV, unfortunately, the CX-3 offers less cargo space than its smallest sedan. Mazda has replaced the CX-3 with the larger CX-30, which earns one of the top subcompact crossovers on the market.

Toyota Avalon, a popular luxury sedan, is ending its run for 2022. Toyota remains committed to the sedan segment and focusing more on the SUV and plug-in vehicles. There are vehicles on the lot.

Mazda 6 competes against the Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata. Mazda 6 lacked a hybrid trim. If the Mazda 6 returns, it will likely used on a different platform with a hybrid system.

Volvo V60 and V90, the wagons that are just as fun to drive as a car, will be leaving us. Wagons don’t sell as well as they should, wagons such as the Jaguar XF Sportbrake don't do well enough to stick around. Volvo will keep selling the taller, more SUV-like V60 Cross Country and V90 Cross Country models if you desire a wagon.

Volkswagen Passat. To celebrate its finale, Volkswagen is offering a Passat Limited Edition with subtle references to Chattanooga, Tenn., where the Passat has been built for the past decade. Volkswagen is shifting its focus to larger vehicles, electric vehicles, and SUVs.

The Alfa Romeo 4C never sold in significant numbers. In fact, the sales were hardly detectable. Alfa only found 144 buyers for the 4C Spider. Sales so far during 2020? How about only 71, there's certain sadness about the 4C Spider's passing. There may never be anything like it again.

Here’s the Bottom Line:

There are deals to be had on vehicles that are ending. There are even more vehicles than I mentioned. Dealers may have additional incentives on top of manufacturers. But keep in mind, with the chip shortages, production will end earlier than planned and dealers need cars on the lot. Sadly, every brand and every dealer is desperate for used and new cars and not so flexible on prices.