Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Oil & Misinformation: The Truth About Oil Companies

The truth about oil production has been muddied by political talking points, bad science, and some members of the media that have an anti-oil agenda. Here is the truth about oil production and the facts you all need to know. I’ll even touch on a phrase being said a lot right now: "the president doesn't set the price of gas."Pay close attention and maybe watch this video: https://youtu.be/wXoRirvy1J4 . Share the facts with others.

Ask any production worker at an oil refinery on the Gulf of Mexico and they’ll say this:

"You've been lied to by the President and his allies, but I want to set the record straight. I'm going to tell you the truth, so pay attention" This is from a few workers who wished not to share their names — I don’t blame them.

Here are the facts:

There is enough recoverable crude oil within the continental U.S. to supply current and projected future demand for 400+ years, and that's just the oil we know about! It doesn't account for future discoveries.

We do not need to import a single drop of foreign crude oil. The domestic oil industry can easily meet, and even surpass domestic demand. We've done it before, and we can do it again.

The domestic oil industry currently cannot satisfy domestic demand due to oil drilling restrictions imposed by the federal government.

The price of EVERYTHING revolves around oil, and the law of supply vs demand dictates the price of oil. When oil is plentiful, commodities are cheap. When oil is scarce, commodities are more expensive. Right now, domestic oil is scarce, and the price of everything is high because of these restrictions imposed by the federal government.

We import foreign oil from countries that drill and produce it much more cheaply than we are able to because they do not implement all of the environmental safeguards that we do. In point of fact, their production methods are far more damaging to the environment than in North America.

Every year, the federal government leases tracts of land to oil companies so they can explore it for oil. If enough oil is found during exploration, the company can then apply for a drilling permit, which allows them to drill a well.



If no oil is found, or if the amount found is not enough to be profitable, the lease expires without ever being drilled on. There are some leases that are active but not being used. This does not mean that oil companies are being lazy, or are trying to keep the oil for themselves, or manipulating the market. It means they've either explored the lease for oil and found nothing, or found oil but it's not enough to justify drilling for based on the costs. They let the permit expire.



Blame Biden

It’s not Russia's fault, China's fault, Ukraine's, India's, Venezuela's, Iran's or OPEC's fault. Or any other countries' fault as to why everything is so expensive over the last year.



It's the Biden administration's fault, because it is suppressing the domestic oil industry for political gain. Trying to push all Americans to buy EVs they can’t afford.

There is so much more to discuss on this, put your comments below and let’s start the conversation.

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach, is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host.



Lauren is the National Automotive Correspondent for Newsmax TV, a conservative news net carried in 23 countries and in over 35 million U.S. cable/satellite homes. She is also The Weather Channel and Inside Edition’s auto expert. Lauren Fix serves as a juror for the esteemed North American Car & Truck of the Year Awards (NACTOY).



Lauren is The Car Coach columnist for Parade Magazine and eBay Motors and writes a weekly column. She also appears weekly on USA Radio’s DayBreak USA.

Lauren is the president and founder of Automotive Aspects, Inc., a consulting firm with a wide range of multi-media services, including media consulting, broadcast messaging strategy, public relations and television production.



Lauren is the author of three books: most recently, Lauren Fix’s Guide To Loving Your Car with St. Martins Press, Driving Ambitions: A Complete Guide to Amateur Auto Racing, and The Performance Tire and Wheel Handbook.



Lauren’s broadcast experience includes Oprah, Live! With Regis and Kelly, The View, TODAY, 20/20, The Early Show, CNN, FOX News, FOX Business, MSNBC, HLN, TBS Makeover and a Movie, Inside Edition, ESPN, TBS, Discovery, Speed and NPR, to name a few. Lauren previously hosted four seasons of Talk 2 DIY Automotive on the Do-It-Yourself Network (DIY), was the National Automotive Correspondent for Time Warner Cable and hosted Female Driven on Lifetime TV.



Lauren’s articles and advice have appeared in USA Today, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, eBay, Woman’s World, Esquire, First for Women, InTouch and Self. She has also contributed content to Motor Trend, Truck Trend, Hot Rod, Car Craft and many other automotive publications.



Lauren is a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the Society of Automotive Analysts (SAA) and is an ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certified technician. She inherited her love of all things automotive from her father, who owned a brake remanufacturing business and worked for many U.S. manufacturers. Lauren has been fixing, restoring and racing cars since the age of ten. She has been advising drivers almost all her life.



In addition to being a leader in positive consumer awareness and the automotive industry, Lauren is often asked to speak to groups around the world about her success in marketing, motivation, entrepreneurship, parenting and other lifestyle topics.



Lauren was named the 2015 WIN Award, 2013 SEMA Business Network “Mentor of The Year”; SEMA Business Network 2012 Woman of the Year; and awarded various Car Care Council “Automotive Communications Awards” in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Past awards include 2008 Automotive Woman of The Year and 2010 Woman of Distinction – Entrepreneur winner. Lauren Fix was inducted into the National Women and Transportation Hall of Fame in 2009 – a very high honor for a hard working automotive professional.