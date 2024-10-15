The 2024 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid: PROS and CONS

The 2024 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid AWD. It offers strong fuel economy, a comfortable interior and good value. The Toyota Camry is one of our higher-ranked midsize sedans. The Camry offers two engines a traditional gas and hybrid engine options.

The XSE trim hybrid earns 44 MPG combined even best fuel economy is earned by the LE trim that gets 52 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Toyota's midsize sedan has plenty of room for adults in the front and back seats, a reasonably sized trunk,

Standard is Toyota's Safety Sense+ which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assistance. There is an optional 360-degree camera system. The Camry Hybrid's smartphone integration includes standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.

Both the standard 7-inch and optional 9-inch infotainment touchscreens are easy to read and operate. Built-in navigation is offered on higher trims if you want it. Three USB ports and the option to add a wireless charger should provide plenty of charge for all occupants on the road.

Its closest competition, the Honda Accord and the Hyundai Sonata. The sedan class may have limited offers but they are all offer very competitive vehicles.

The Camry Hybrid offers excellent fuel economy, comfortable seating, a roomy interior, and a wealth of standard driver safety aids. Toyota's reputation for reliability and build quality are factors here too.

Camry price range: $22,050 - $36,845.

