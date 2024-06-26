The 7 Best Sports Cars Worth Every Penny

Even if you’re not really a “car person,” you’ve probably caught a glimpse of a sleek sports car vrooming by and thought, “Wow, that’s a cool car.” Or, maybe you’re really into automobiles and have a seasoned appreciation for sports cars and would like to have your own.

Sports cars can be pretty expensive and are, understandably, often seen as status symbols for the wealthy. Even if you appreciate these fine works of speedy machinery, you may be turned off by their steep price tags. And you may be wondering, “Which sports cars actually justify spending that kind of money?”

7 Best Sports Cars That Are Worth Every Penny

Porsche 911 GT3

When you’re shopping for a sports car, you should aim to buy a car that you not only love, but that you know will have solid resale value. The Porsche 911 GT3 is a great example of a car that serves here.

You can never go wrong with this vehicle; it is one of my top choices. The new 911 GT3 models are sports cars with high performance, aerodynamic and tuning features.

The Porsche 911 GT3 is arguably the most perfect car that money can buy you. Porsche offers the GT3 in three different versions. The standard GT3 starts from $169,700. The GT3 RS will cost a lot more, but you get even more horsepower; it has a starting price of $223,800 before options.

Ford Mustang GT Dark Horse

Here’s another example of a sports car that is worth every penny. The Ford Mustang has delivered reasonably priced thrills since it roared onto the scene in 1964. The 2024 Ford Mustang is a chiseled, refined machine with seven trim levels and two body styles. Ford makes the Mustang with various trims and budgets, but the Dark Horse is the best bang for your buck. Prices start for the Dark Horse at $59,270 and Dark Horse Premium at $63,265.

BMW M2

All sports cars should be a joy to drive, and the BMW M2 is just that — even though it’s on the smaller side. Although it’s small, it packs a big punch. This is a sports car that is worth every penny. The 2024 BMW M2 comes in one trim level, and it starts at $63,200. It comes with a 453-horsepower, 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, six-cylinder engine, and it’s paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic. The M2 is rear-wheel drive only. The value comes in the driving experience and the resale value.

Corvette E-Ray

If you’re looking for a premium sports vehicle — and are willing to dish out some serious cash for it — look no further than the 2024 Corvette E-Ray. The Corvette is a mid-engine layout and wild cockpit design. The E-Ray is even more special because it has an electric motor to supplement its signature V8 muscle, a motor that sends more than 100 horsepower to the front wheels and effectively makes the Corvette a 600-plus-horsepower, all-wheel-drive sports car. Pricing starts at $104,000, but one test drive and you will know this sports car is worth every penny.

Ferrari F8

Yet another sports vehicle worth every penny is the 2024 Ferrari F8 — a fairly new kid on the block, but with a noteworthy lineage. This is not for your average buyer, but this one will be a head turner. Powered by a twin-turbo, 710-horsepower, 3.9-liter V-8, [it] handles smoothly and has precise steering and is surprisingly comfortable and easy to drive on the track or the street. It is more than a sports car, this is a super sports car. Prices start at $330,000.

2024 Toyota GR Supra

This fun sports vehicle turns every day into an autocross day thanks to its playful chassis and easy-to-slide rear-wheel drive antics. And it’s not going to set you back as much as many other sports cars. It gives the car 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque. The 2023 Supra weighs around 3,400 pounds, which makes it light and quick. Buying a GR Supra includes a sports car training class, and prices start at $30,395.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Miata is a fun sports car. The refreshingly pure and elemental Mazda MX-5 Miata is proof that you don’t need go-faster tech to have a great time. It isn’t perfect and presents a number of glaring compromises when it comes to day-to-day usability, but that’s not why you buy a Miata. In the large offerings of sports cars, the Miata delivers the thrills and joys every driver is looking for, and that’s what makes it such a blast. Prices start at $30,150.

7 Sports Cars to Avoid Buying

If you’re all about handling, speed, acceleration and turning heads wherever you go, then nothing but a sports car will do. Whether you’re in the market for a brand-new 2024 model or a beloved classic from years past, there’s no shortage of automakers hoping to trade you horsepower, cornering, maneuverability and style for a big chunk of your savings account.

But before you drive home with a high-priced, high-powered bundle of buyer’s remorse, make sure you know which models to avoid. Automotive industry insiders caution against buying the following sports cars because they cost too much, are unreliable, lack features or have comparable rivals that offer more for less.

Maserati GranTurismo

Nearly every automotive expert put the same $174,000 vehicle at the top of the list of sports cars to avoid. The Maserati GranTurismo is a car that consumers should think twice about before purchasing. The GranTurismo catches the eye of many drivers for being stylish and having a compelling performance profile, but owners often have trouble with its reliability. Many have reported problems related to its engine and electrical system. When things do go wrong, the repairs are very costly, too. Cars like this aren’t meant to have a bunch of miles on them, so you can run into expensive problems if you use them for everyday driving.

Lotus Evora

No one is saying that the Lotus Evora, production ending in 2021, isn’t an extraordinary machine. In fact, the last tribute model is defined as the perfectly imperfect sports car. It’s just that with a $100,000 starting price, a little less imperfection would be nice. The Evora boasts a raw driving experience, but it’s been criticized for reliability issues over the years. Plus, its interior lacks the polish and comfort features found in other sports cars at its price point.

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar has long been synonymous with power, performance and style, but the British luxury brand also has developed a reputation for frequent breakdowns. Earned or not, that reputation has followed its lineage to the F-Type. The Jaguar F-Type is a beautiful car with a powerful engine lineup, but it has been criticized for its reliability. Some owners have reported electronic and powertrain issues, which can be costly to repair out of warranty. With a starting price of $78,000, the last thing drivers need is frequent trips to the shop — plus, several rivals make a more compelling case.

Alfa Romeo 4C

Alfa Romeo discontinued the 4C in 2020; and, while it’s still a popular sports car with plenty of loyalists, it’s fun to drive but it has so many little issues. The Alfa Romeo 4C is a pure driver’s car but comes with significant sacrifices in terms of comfort and convenience. It lacks power steering, and its cabin is quite sparse. While it’s a blast on the track, those looking for a sports car to enjoy on all occasions might prefer the Porsche Cayman, which offers thrilling performance without compromising on comfort.

BMW i8

Like the Alfa Romeo 4C, 2020 was the final production year for the BMW i8, and similarly, has some of its competitors make a more convincing case for your dollars. The BMW i8 is a plug-in hybrid that offers a glimpse into the future with its futuristic design. The i8 is a head turner for sure, however, its performance doesn’t quite live up to its supercar looks, and for the price, there are several other options that offer better performance and a more engaging driving experience, such as the Acura NSX.

Nissan GT-R

With 565 horsepower, the Nissan GT-R has the power to match its $120,990 starting MSRP. There has not been any upgrades lately that are significant. The Nissan GT-R, which was once a significant challenge to modern supercars, now feels like one of the most clichéd sports cars on the road. If I were looking for more bang for my buck, consider some Porsche models or even yield to a whim and go for a Corvette.

Porsche Carrera GT

Like nearly all auto enthusiasts, with big money to spend, they draw their eyes to the Carrera GT. The power, beauty and performance of the Porsche Carrera GT, has lead to a few serious and deadly injuries. This is not your average car for your average driver. Safety features are insufficient enough to disqualify it from your shortlist. While its 5.7-liter engine is incredibly powerful. Having some professional driving skills will keep you out of some of the troubles. I believe that with such a tight margin for error, even skilled drivers would find this car challenging.

If you are considering any sports car, do your homework on the forums. They are always open to your questions. Then check your insurance company to see what makes sense to give you the smiles and thrills you seek.

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.



