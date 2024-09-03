The Best Radar Detector Just Got Better

Introducing the new Escort Max 4 — the best radar detector on the market. Twice the filtering accuracy for less distractions.

Complete with superior filtering accuracy, the MAX 4’s best-in-class performance provides twice the accuracy versus competing models, meaning less false alerts and a quieter ride so you can focus on the right alerts at the right time.

Exceptional range with Low Noise Amplifier (LNA)

Enhanced LNA technology means increased sensitivity and detection range, so you can get notified of what’s ahead sooner and adjust accordingly Maximized awareness through the "Drive Smarter" community.

By connecting with other detectors on the road, you and other drivers can share and receive alerts to maximize awareness and contribute to the safety of others, creating a collective shield against unexpected obstacles.

Starter radar detector – ESCORT MAX 4 ($499.99): Considered one of ESCORT’s entry level (and newest) radar detectors, the MAX 4 is perfect for those looking for all the bells and whistles of a detector – without the high price.

Next level protection – ESCORT MAX 360 MKII (on sale for $499.99): Features include exceptional detection range, 360 degree awareness, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more for a quiet ride on the road.

Ultimate protection – ESCORT Redline 360c ($799.99): Best known as the brand’s top-selling radar detector, the Redline features 360 degree detection, false alert filtering, advance stealth mode and more.

The product is available online on Amazon and https://www.escortradar.com

Video Link: https://youtu.be/y3i72APVFPo

