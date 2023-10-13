Experience the Thrills of Porsche's Rennsport Reunion 7

Rennsport Reunion 7 was everything a Porsche enthusiast could dream of all in one weekend. This is a gathering 91,000 enthusiasts and showcasing an array of legendary Porsche race cars, the seventh edition of the Rennsport Reunion held in California, USA, was a remarkable four-day motorsport celebration. This event, unlike any other, unfolded as the largest Porsche gathering globally, drawing fans from all corners.

Amidst this automotive extravaganza, attendees were treated to an assortment of captivating highlights. Notably, the event marked the world premiere of the Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport, a thrilling addition to Porsche's racing lineage. In addition, the crowd witnessed demo laps featuring the hybrid prototype Porsche 963 and the fully electric GT4 e-Performance, offering a glimpse into the future of Porsche motorsport technology.

Over four days the Reunion will be a celebration – marking 75 years of Porsche sports cars and the 60th anniversary of the 911 – but will also give a hint at what might be in Porsche’s future. Rennsport is due to host US premieres of the Mission X concept car, the Vision 357 Speedster and the newly-announced 911 S/T. And one more surprise; a global premiere will take place at Rennsport.

Attending will be members of the Porsche family, led by Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, who will be joined by many of the designers, engineers, racers and executives responsible for shaping Porsche today. In addition, those who did so much to build the Porsche brand from our past will be at Rennsport – over 50 racers will attend. Included in their number are Mark Webber, Hurley Haywood, Jacky Ickx, Timo Bernhard and Richard Attwood. Many of the current Porsche works drivers from the GTP and GTD classes will take part as well as the current grid for the Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

The event's diverse race program catered to all tastes, spanning from modern race cars to historic classics, and even including an unexpected appearance of tractors on the track. This mix of speed and nostalgia provided a unique and entertaining experience for all those in attendance.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/PWx9y9rlvds

